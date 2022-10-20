Forest City Parks and Rec Halloween party is Oct. 29 at Civic Auditorium

The Forest City Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Halloween party from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the Civic Auditorium.

It is for all children in grades 5-8. Registration will be held inside the west double-doors from 4:15-5 p.m. the day of the event. There will be contests with kids competing against others in their grade. Prizes will be awarded.

JED’s Lights and Sounds will provide music. Pizza and drinks will be provided for $10, due at sign-up. Glow necklaces will be provided to attendees. Halloween costumes are welcome, but not required to participate.