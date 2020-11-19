Forest City outdoor enthusiasts enjoying many more trails

Forest City recently completed the important first phase of its J Street Trail project with a new 10-foot-wide bike, walking, and jogging trail connecting Pammel Park visitors to sidewalks going west along J Street.

City Administrator Barb Smith and Chamber of Commerce Director Norma Hertzer both noted that this first phase project is part of a much larger, longer-term vision for J Street’s “Cultural Arts Corridor” from the Pammel Park and North/East Woods area where there is camping, many recreation activities, and the swinging bridge all the way west to the Boman Fine Arts Center.

“It is so good to get the trail done as far as the railroad tracks (near Farmers Coop Association Grain Elevator),” said Hertzer, noting that the first phase included installation of a push-button crosswalk recently at the intersection of J Street and Highway 69. “This will provide those staying at Pammel Park direct access all the way to the Boman Fine Arts Center, which is really the newest attraction in town.”

Smith said that the city plans to completely redo J Street through town with new paving, curbs and gutters, lighting and all necessary utility infrastructures, including the addition of underground electric.