Forest City ordinances address traffic safety concerns

The Forest City Council had traffic safety on its mind during the Nov. 16 meeting.

The Council adopted Ordinance No. 811 prohibiting right turns from Secor Avenue onto O Street by southwest bound trucks over 50 feet long requiring Class A Commercial Driver’s License.

The Council also amended, approved, and adopted Ordinance No. 813 for one-way traffic around Forest City schools, designating traffic on West L Street, from the intersection of Best Street, to its termination at West K Street as westbound only. Near the Forest City High School and Middle School where L Street becomes K Street, traffic on West K Street shall be eastbound only from West L Street to North 11th Street.

City Administrator Barb Smith said that it will probably take three to four weeks to install traffic signs on the new stretch of one-way street looping around the schools. Enforcement will begin once the signage is in place.

Safety concerns near the schools had been raised due to frequent local school bus and traffic congestion on the above noted streets, which are now designated for one-way traffic. City officials discussed the matter with affected residents in the area before going ahead with the change.

