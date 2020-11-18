Forest City ordinances address traffic safety concerns

The Forest City Council had traffic safety on its mind during the Nov. 16 meeting.
The Council adopted Ordinance No. 811 prohibiting right turns from Secor Avenue onto O Street by southwest bound trucks over 50 feet long requiring Class A Commercial Driver’s License.
The Council also amended, approved, and adopted Ordinance No. 813 for one-way traffic around Forest City schools, designating traffic on West L Street, from the intersection of Best Street, to its termination at West K Street as westbound only. Near the Forest City High School and Middle School where L Street becomes K Street, traffic on West K Street shall be eastbound only from West L Street to North 11th Street.
City Administrator Barb Smith said that it will probably take three to four weeks to install traffic signs on the new stretch of one-way street looping around the schools. Enforcement will begin once the signage is in place.
Safety concerns near the schools had been raised due to frequent local school bus and traffic congestion on the above noted streets, which are now designated for one-way traffic. City officials discussed the matter with affected residents in the area before going ahead with the change.
In other business:
• The Council unanimously approved an option to purchase Outlet C in Nerem Industrial Park’s Second Subdivision. The purchase price for the property will be determined later upon exercise of the option by CDI, based on Nerem Industrial Park Land Credits to be offered as economic development incentive. The term of this purchase option will be until July 1, 2021.
• The Forest City Chamber of Commerce announced that it is making preparations for a Forest City “Christmas Cruise.” It will be "an innovative COVID-19 safe participatory activity" in which Forest City citizens will be invited to decorate their vehicles and drive through downtown Forest City between 4-5 p.m. on December 12. Downtown businesses will decorate for the event.
• The Council approved resolutions approving TIF funding of $25,000 to the Forest City YMCA and $75,000 to Forest City Economic Development. Council members also unanimously approved TIF indebtedness certification for three urban renewal areas.
• It was announced that Ross Eiden has been promoted to Police Lieutenant with the Forest City Police Department.
• Mayor Barney Ruiter, City Administrator Smith, and Council Members praised the cleanup efforts of Street Department Superintendent Mike O’Rourke and his City staff following a Nov. 12, 2020 ice storm. The icy weather knocked down a number of trees and tree limbs throughout the city, but crews quickly cleaned up most debris within 1-3 days.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
