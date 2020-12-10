Forest City open enrollment rolls even better than past 5 years

Lehmann said that in an era of declining overall enrollments, which he called a “sign of the times,” FCCSD certified enrollments for grades K-12 continued a slightly downward trend from 1,067.23 last school year to 1,045.91 this year. He attributed some of that to smaller families and, again, more mobility among families in recent years.

Lehmann also noted that COVID-19 may have played a small role in some of the enrollment numbers this year.

“We’re really focused a lot on our technology and have had lots of staff training on using technology in the education setting,” said Lehmann, who praised school staff’s ability to react quickly amidst the changing learning environment.

The school district experimented with E-learning in its elementary, middle school, and high school last year during snow days when in-school learning was canceled. Middle school and high school students and teachers participated in Google classrooms via laptop computers.

“I could not be more proud of our staff and how they got that up and running,” said Lehmann. “They helped develop plans for face-to-face and online learning. Our staff development and online training gave us the opportunity to react quickly (to COVID-19 circumstances).”