Forest City open enrollment rolls even better than past 5 years

Net student open enrollment numbers have increased for many years in the Forest City Community School District (FCCSD).
This school year saw an even larger increase in that number than the previous five school years.
For the 2020-21 school year, the district calculated open enrollment averages of 100.1 incoming and 75.3 outgoing students. That compares to 85 incoming and 70.9 outgoing open enrollment students in 2019-20 when the net enrollment average was 10.7 less.
Over the past five years, FCCSD net enrollment increases have been 15.9 in 2015-16, 2.8 in 2016-17, 3.6 in 2017-18, 14.1 in 2019-20, and 24.8 this school year.
Only back in 2011 through 2013 were the net increases higher. However, that was reflective of the school district’s reorganization that brought in Crystal Lake students, including the entire grade school, which pushed the number of incoming students to 173 in 2012-13.
“This speaks highly for our staff and the academic programs that we offer, as well as activities and athletics,” said Forest City Community School District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann. “We’re well up from last year with incoming open enrollment. We’re only slightly up on outgoing open enrollment numbers, which may have a lot to do with upward mobility trends, because traditionally families would tend more to keep kids in the school in which they were (enrolled).”
Lehmann said that in an era of declining overall enrollments, which he called a “sign of the times,” FCCSD certified enrollments for grades K-12 continued a slightly downward trend from 1,067.23 last school year to 1,045.91 this year. He attributed some of that to smaller families and, again, more mobility among families in recent years.
Lehmann also noted that COVID-19 may have played a small role in some of the enrollment numbers this year.
“We’re really focused a lot on our technology and have had lots of staff training on using technology in the education setting,” said Lehmann, who praised school staff’s ability to react quickly amidst the changing learning environment.
The school district experimented with E-learning in its elementary, middle school, and high school last year during snow days when in-school learning was canceled. Middle school and high school students and teachers participated in Google classrooms via laptop computers.
“I could not be more proud of our staff and how they got that up and running,” said Lehmann. “They helped develop plans for face-to-face and online learning. Our staff development and online training gave us the opportunity to react quickly (to COVID-19 circumstances).”
The Iowa Department of Education has generally required at least 50 percent in-person learning for school districts during the COVID-19 outbreak this year, absent criteria of a 10 percent absentee rate or a two-week average COVID-19 positivity rate of 15 percent or greater in the county where the school district is located.
Lehmann said that he did not think a 10 percent absentee rate could be easily reached, but noted that the Department of Education also allows exemptions to in-person learning requirements, including instances where essential staff is not available due to the virus. This allows for more remote learning opportunities within the state COVID-19 guidelines when various circumstances arise.
Whatever the future holds, it appears the FCCSD has positioned itself very well for this period of uncertainty in so many areas of life in Iowa and across the country.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
