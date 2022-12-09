Forest City officials mull recycling dilemma that many communities are facing

Forest City council members on Dec. 5 discussed what is a short-term recycling dilemma at the very least.

Like some other municipalities, city officials are both researching and awaiting solutions since Mason City Recycling on Oct. 5 notified all their vendors they were temporarily not accepting glass and plastic due to current market conditions. The city’s cost for that recycling has been $30/ton. With limited options, the city is temporarily diverting non-paper recycling products to the Landfill of North Iowa as trash, which costs $37/ton. Cardboard and paper is still being accepted by Mason City Recycling.

City Street and Sanitation Superintendent Andrew Faber is the city’s Landfill of North Iowa Board representative. He said city officials have looked into almost every currently conceivable option for continuing to recycle rather than take it the landfill, but to no avail. He noted talking to a recycling vendor in Quincy, Illinois, who wanted to sell a bailer, which would require the city to have space to handle and sort recycling items. He said it could also require the city to have to transport it, calling that “not a good option for us.”

Faber noted that another former recycling option that was located in Cedar Rapids is no available. He said it is not just the price of recycling glass and plastic products that has gotten worse over time for the city, but also cardboard items that were quite favorable for the city when it started picking them up in Oct. 2018.

“It could possibly be cardboard someday,” Faber said. “A guy told me he is getting full of cardboard.”

With the exorbitant costs of an in-house city recycling effort, Mayor Ron Holland and several council members said it may be best to take a wait-and-see approach before taking any action on the issue. They noted it will probably require partnerships and cited the weight that cities such as Mason City (which had not yet responded to the announcement) carries in the North Iowa area recycling industry.

“That would probably be a pretty big swaying action,” said Faber, who said it is worth waiting and not changing anything pertaining to the city’s recycling pickup at this time because it could “maybe go away or work itself out.”

Both Faber and Mayor Ron Holland noted that the value of recycling has really gone by the wayside in recent years. Holland noted the price of steel is dropping too and it’s hardly worth the cost of fuel to take it where it needs to go. Brainstorming for alternatives, Holland suggested maybe working with the landfill to address the recycling issues. Faber said there are probably no good solutions right now.

“Maybe (ISU researchers) could study it thoroughly and figure out ways to use it, rather than fill up the landfills,” said Holland.

Faber said the city should still try to be “responsible to find good solutions for recycling materials and to take waste in a more responsible manner. I’d like to see the city move forward and find a solution.”

Holland expressed optimism that the demand for those recycling items could come back, but wasn’t sure when. He said communication with an Iowa Falls facility that receives plastic items failed because it does not take all plastics, just primarily a type generated by large industry. He said that the contact person in Iowa Falls estimated the current recycling situation could continue 1-2 years.

“There is some money out there and some grants that we could get to help us with that recycling program, but it’s still kind of up in the air what we should do,” Holland said.

City Administrator Huffman said the city is picking up recycling as usual, but it was time to bring the item to the full council for direction since it is being diverted to the landfill. The city would have to make an ordinance change if it ceased its recycling program. Huffman said it is her understanding that the city is not violating any of its obligations in the interim.

Council Member Brad Buffington expressed skepticism that the city or landfill could solve the problem. He suggested maybe the city should consider limiting its recycling to cardboard/paper due to the anticipated associated costs for taking everything. He noted the city could rejoin with Mason City Recycling or another entity, if and when it is again economically feasible.

“I think that would be really bad,” new council member Carly Carper said. “I recycle every week, but it comes down to what are you going to do with it?”

Council Member Marcia Tweeten said she does not want to see recycling given up, but there is not currently the necessary infrastructure in place for some items. Council Member Dan Davis said the bottom line is what the market does. He recommended keeping the status quo until February to see what happens. It was noted that China, India, and others have reduced or stopped taking recycling products. Other local municipalities are playing a waiting game as well.

“I’d sure like us to be the first ones on the block to figure this out, but I don’t know that we can,” Holland said. “I think it’s going to take all the cities working on this thing.”

City Attorney Steve Bakke recommended that the council members revisit the issue every month, saying it may be beneficial to wait at least until their second meeting in January 2023. He noted that would provide the Landfill of North Iowa Board of Directors time to speak to it first. The upcoming Landfill of North Iowa Board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15, according to Huffman.

No action was taken on the item on Dec. 5 as Forest City kicked the proverbial can down the road. City officials continue researching other venues and financial assistance for continuing its full recycling program in the long-term.

Dam-to-rapids grant

Council members unanimously approved entering into an Iowa low-head dam safety cost-share grant awarded by the Department of Natural Resources. It will be a second $75,000 grant from the DNR to help make the Winnebago River more navigable. The first DNR cost-sharing grant approval was about two years ago and the city recently became eligible to apply for the latest grant funds. The estimated cost of the dam-to-rapids conversion is $310,000.

City Administrator Huffman said the city may qualify for additional funds, because of “bad” mussels below the dam. The project on the Winnebago River adjacent to Pammel Park will provide conservation benefits and improve river recreation opportunities. In addition to the mussle issue, conversion of the existing low-head dam to a step-down small rock arch rapids will also aid fish passage and navigation.

The city is required to submit a mid-term report to the DNR on its project activities by Dec. 30, 2023. All work specified for the project should be completed by Dec. 31, 2024, according to the grant agreement.

In other business, the council approved:

Series of resolutions related to Waldorf University’s recent change of ownership, pertaining to the Boman Fine Arts Center, Waldorf tennis courts, golf course, 7th Street lease, and minimum assessment termination.

Designation of the Summit-Tribune as the city’s official publication of record.