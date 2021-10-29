Forest City, North Iowa school board candidates discuss education issues

Forest City school board member Eric Kingland is running for re-election on Nov. 2. He is vying for his seat against Beth Clouse and Andrew Fedders for two District 1 director spots in the Forest City Community School District.

In response to questions of Summit-Tribune staff, Kingland offers his perspective on several issues confronting local school boards.

“I believe our most pressing issue is funding in schools at the state level,” Kingland said. “As many schools in Iowa see declining enrollment annually it puts school boards and administrations in a perpetual rock and a hard place. As enrollment shrinks so do opportunities for our kids. Many districts have managed the continual drop in budget with attrition or retirement to lower faculty costs, but this will become a larger issue for every rural district in Iowa.”

Kingland said he believes students and educators can still productively discuss events of politics and history despite societal divisions.

“Part of our polarized society is due to not listening to each other, lack of patience, and unfair prejudice to others who are not like us,” Kingland said. “These are lessons that we all have learned at school. Our teachers provide the most basic needs to our students. Love, compassion, discipline, and hopefully a joy to learn new things. That has never changed, but it certainly is more difficult in today’s world.”

Kingland said Forest City does a great job preparing its students for college, which occurs primarily through the curriculum and activities. He also cited the level of professional development for faculty that helps keep the district on the cutting edge of continued improvement.

He said learning loss during COVID-19 is a very complex issue, noting that many kids did fall behind through no fault of the schools as new ways of learning had some adverse impacts. He noted that Forest City’s administration had been working on a remote learning initiative for 2-3 years to address snow days.

“This initiative was not even approved by the state yet, but our administration saw the need to address the days lost in learning and we were able to get something in place," Kingland said. “The year before the pandemic, the new initiative was rolled out and used. This advance work by our administration made the pandemic remote learning an easy next step while many districts struggled to get something in place.”

Regarding masking in school during COVID-19, said that as a school board member, he always acts on in the entire district’s best interest. He acknowledged that sometimes those actions may not align perfectly with his personal beliefs.

“I respect and listen to many parents in our district, and this is a very hot topic, Kingland said. “My opinion is based on the data we have at the time of the decision to be made. Get all data, have discussion, and make the best decision we can. Speculating, politicizing, or getting emotional does not help.”

Kingland said he witnessed Forest City students being resilient and adjusting to wearing masks last year.

“They took it in stride way better than the adults and simply went about their business of learning, he said. “I believe our government is a vehicle to preserve our freedoms in this country. I also believe our individual freedoms should not infringe on other people’s freedoms.”

North Iowa Schools

Jared Allen Viergutz is a candidate competing with Thomas Balvance and Rachel Wubben for two at-large director seats in the North Iowa School District. He cites responding to pandemic impacts as a most pressing issue.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been very stressful on our schools and administration and everyone really in our area,” Viergutz said. “Trying to do the right thing for the students in the classroom and making sure the teachers have the support they need to do the best job they can is very important. Taking a positive approach to any challenges and working through them is the best way to move forward.”

Viergutz said politics and history can be discussed in a healthy manner and done so fairly, if everyone keeps an open mind.

“Our history is our history; we can’t change it,” he said. “But we can move towards a more positive future if we keep an open mind and have a will to listen and stay positive and optimistic.”

Viergutz also said the district should work towards keeping kids in the classroom for in-person learning.

“We don’t know what our future has in store, but we need to do our best to make sure kids are in school learning with the support they receive from the teachers and staff of our school,” Viergutz said.

Viergutz said that he is neutral on the use of masks in school, but that he believes it should be up to the parents to decide what’s best for their child. He noted that if the numbers of COVID-19 cases start to climb, school officials and board members will evaluate the situation. The safety of students and staff are a primary concern, he added.

