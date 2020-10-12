Forest City, Newman Catholic shine at Forest City Invitational

The Forest City and Newman Catholic cross country teams finished either first or second in both of the boys and girls races on Monday night at the Forest City Invitational.

For the boys, the Indians placed first with 53 points, and the Knights finished second with 63 points. The Knights were able to come away with the team victory on the girls side, winning with 37 points. The Indians edged Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) out for second place with 86 points.

The win for the Forest City boys is one of multiple wins this year for the Indians.

"This year we've just done really well and it's super exciting," junior Joey Hovinga said. "I love it."

Other area teams competed at the meet as well. For the boys team standings, GHV finished fourth and St. Ansgar finished fifth. Northwood-Kensett finished seventh, Osage finished eighth and Lake Mills finished ninth. West Hancock rounded out the area teams for the boys, finishing 13th.

On the girls side, GHV finished third, Osage finished fourth and St. Ansgar finished fifth in team standings.

Below is a list of the top 10 individual finishers in both races.

Boys