Forest City natives return to hometown in droves for alumni hoops tournament

Forest City High School alums returned from near and far for fun, camaraderie, and basketball at the 34th Forest City Alumni Tournament on April 1-3.

Forest City Parks and Recreation director Sue Edmondson once again oversaw the cultural event she started in 1987.

“Anybody can play, not just people that played basketball in high school,” Edmondson said. “Lots of people came back that I hadn’t seen for a while. Everything seemed to go great. The officials said the same thing. It’s good, clean fun even if there are some battles on the court.”

Edmondson said it was nice to see former FCHS basketball standout Mike Hilmer of the 1987 Class return to play this year. Hilmer has followed in the footsteps of his father, legendary former FCHS boys basketball coach Bob Hilmer, with well over 400 career coaching wins himself. He has helped lead the North Linn boys’ basketball team to state championships multiple times in recent seasons and has co-coached with his father there.

Joining the 1988 team in this year’s alumni tourney’s 1988-2004 vintage bracket, Hilmer showed he still has his shooting touch, dropping in four three-point shots in a single game.

“Since we had Mike Hilmer come back, everyone was talking to him about his state championship teams,” Edmondson said. “We haven’t seen him for about 10 years. That was great.”

Nagging injuries limited the depth of this year’s 1988 squad. The “old-timers” tourney bracket was won by 2002-2004, which was the youngest team in the bracket as a new entry into the elder competition this year. They defeated the 1997 team, 37-30. The 1997 headed by Captain Justin Haugen and Zach Raulie has had a history of winning championships in the tourney that was interrupted. Edmondson said “1997 usually never loses.”

“Playing together as a team was a key to winning this year and in the middle bracket last year,” said 2004 team captain Ryan Eastvold, who is an FCHS special education teacher and assistant basketball coach. “We were the oldest in the middle bracket last year. Now, we’re the youngest guys in the older bracket.”

But Eastvold said playing and winning is not the best part of the tournament.

“Although everyone comes back, plays, and has some good rivalries, getting together outside of basketball is the best part, Eastvold said. “Sue always does a good job of organizing and getting stuff out to everybody. The Parks and Recreation Department does an amazing job!”

The 2012-2013 team upended the 2008-2010 team in the finals of the middle, 2006-2015 division, by scores of 55-51 in a regulation game and 18-12 in a 10-minute tie-breaker.

“I don’t know there is a game plan,” said Captain Kyle Rosacker, who returned from Ankeny where he is a software company software manager. “It’s just about coming out and having fun and, at this age, not getting hurt. I’ve been back all but one year (2020 COVID cancellation) since I was here in high school.”

The 2018 team attained its goal of a trifecta of recent championships in the tourney’s 2016-2021 division. By scores of 37-33 in a regulation game and 17-4 in a 10-minute game, they defeated the 2019 squad captained by former FCHS standout Avery Busta, who was one of last year’s tournament MVPs.

“Three times in a row,” said 2018 team member Chris Jermeland, who is an ISU education major that has landed a sixth grade special education teacher position with Bondurant-Farrar Community Schools. “We have lots of bodies rotating and a lot of people get to play. We just have fun with it.”

Jermeland said the alumni tournament weekend is all about becoming reacquainted with hometown friends.

“I’m back every year and different people come back all the time,” he said. “It’s so fun seeing the guys, getting together for some games, and having lots of laughs. We had a lot of fun. This weekend is something we always look forward to every year.”

Edmondson said that moving the Sunday championship games for each division to the historic Civic Auditorium this year worked well for players and fans.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

