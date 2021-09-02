Forest City natives Gayther, Linder help Hawkeye marching band excel

Two University of Iowa students who are natives of Forest City are members of the 2021 U of I Hawkeye marching band.

Olivia Gayther of Forest City plays trombone. She is in her first year as a member of Hawkeye marching band. Gayther is majoring in Social Justice/Pre-Law at the university.

Brett Linder of Forest City plays piccolo. He is in his second year as a member of Hawkeye marching band. Linder is working on a double major in anthropology and ancient civilizations at the university.

The Hawkeye marching band has been called one of the "top ten college marching bands in the nation," according to CNN Headline News, and a Big Ten Conference marching band whose halftime show is "worth the watch," according to Sports Illustrated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0