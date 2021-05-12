Forest City native Putz piles up accolades in first year as DMACC coach

The National Junior College Athletic Association has named Brett Putz, first-year head coach of the Des Moines Area Community College men’s basketball team, the 2021 NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year.

But that's not all. The Forest City High School graduate was also honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, earning the NABC Two-Year College Coach of the Year.

He was also named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and the NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship Coach of the Tournament.

Putz led DMACC to a 21-5 season, the Bears’ second consecutive ICCAC regular season championship, and the NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship.

DMACC was named the top team in the NJCAA Division II national poll several times during the regular season, including a three-week stretch in March. It entered the national tournament as the second overall seed and defeated Southeast (Nebraska) Community College, Mott College, and ICCAC rival Iowa Lakes Community College to reach the national championship game. The Bears defeated top-seeded Davidson-Davie Community College 86-75 to win the title.