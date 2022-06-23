Forest City native Dan Clouse returns to KIMT-TV as news director

Forest City native and Forest City High School graduate Dan Clouse has rejoined KIMT News 3 recently as its news director in Rochester, Minnesota.

Clouse was a news anchor and reporter for KIMT News 3 in the mid 1990s.

“KIMT is excited to have Dan back on our team”, General Manager and Vice President, Steve Martinson said. “Dan has decades of news experiences and ties to our area. We are very excited to welcome Dan back to the KIMT family.”

Clouse returns from KQDS-TV in Duluth, Minnesota, where he had news director as well as other station management responsibilities since 2012. Besides working in Duluth, Clouse has had many other television news jobs around the country where he has been an anchor or news director. He also spent several years as a university teacher.

In his free time, Clouse said he enjoys traveling and cheering for his favorite sports teams, especially the Minnesota Vikings and Twins.

“I’m thrilled to be back at KIMT," Clouse said. "It really is like coming home again.”

Clouse has worked in Iowa, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Montana, Nebraska, Texas, and Illinois. Some of the places nearby that he has worked include Mankato, Rapid City, La Crosse, and Omaha. Clouse received his B.S. degree from Minnesota State University and his master’s degree in Public Communication and Broadcasting from Western Illinois University.

