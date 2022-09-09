Forest City moves up coronation date, plans week of homecoming festivities

The Forest City Community School District announced its homecoming court early this year and also moved up the coronation date for its weeklong homecoming celebration being held on Sept. 12-16.

This year's coronation was scheduled to be held at 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 12 in the Forest City High School gym. Members of the homecoming court were announced on Sept. 8.

The 2022 Forest City Homecoming Court includes freshmen Eric Long and Kate Klaassen, sophomores Corey Thoreson and Ella Johnson, and juniors Jaxon Archer and Brooke Olson. This year's senior king candidates are Robay Birri, Andrew Olson, Kellen Moore, and Cesar Lechuga. The senior queen candidates are Ellie Jenkins, Karly Lambert, Katelyn Beenken, and Karrissa Osborn.

"We changed a few things this year, so the students can be recognized throughout the whole week," Forest City Student Council Advisor Hannah Vaughan said.

Vaughan noted that there would be various dress-up and activity days during the week, including a Pajama Day on Sept. 12, Duo Day on Sept. 13, Iowa-ISU Day on Sept. 14, and Spirit Day on Sept. 16. There will be a He-Man/Powder Puff competition, starting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15.

On Sept. 16, a pep rally will be held in the FCHS gym followed by the homecoming parade around 2:30 p.m. In addition, the Forest City Education Foundation will host its tailgate fundraising event from 5-7 p.m. at FCHS. The tailgate dinner will be served prior to Forest City's homecoming football game against the Crestwood Cadets. Game time is 7 p.m.