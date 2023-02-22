An important business leader and beloved member of the Forest City community, Chris Holland, died unexpectedly of a basilar arterial stroke on Feb. 18. Chris served as president of CR Holland Crane Service in Forest City. He is the son of Forest City Mayor Ron Holland.

Forest City council members and city officials extended their condolences and support to Mayor Holland at the Feb. 21 council meeting, which he led just days after the loss.

“Life is pretty fragile, folks,” said Mayor Holland. “I appreciate everyone’s support regarding my son. It was unexpected.”

The mayor said when his son didn’t show up at work, people searched for him. They found he had passed out from the medical condition.

“If someone had gotten to him sooner, they probably could have given him a clot-buster (medication) and he might have been okay,” said Mayor Holland, noting his life was extended by life support at MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City to provide the gift of life to others through organ donations to people needing them.

The outpouring of support from members of the community and beyond was immediate. Employee Trinity Olson said in a social media post that “Chris Holland was a great boss and friend. I will miss him. Please pray for his family, and friends, and especially his children. I can’t imagine losing your dad. He was so young! Please give your loved ones extra hugs and kisses.”

There will a Celebration of Life event and memorial service to honor Chris. Mayor Holland announced that a March 10 evening event is planned at the Boman Fine Arts Center. He noted that plans include a slide show recounting his life, including his younger years.

“Thank you everyone and thank you to the public for their overwhelming response,” Mayor Holland said. “I’ve had so many calls and I really appreciate that.”

CR Holland Crane Service, which was founded in 2000, grew out of the Holland family-owned business with more than 45 years of experience in machinery rigging and structural moving. It added crane capabilities to the portfolio of services with the original business becoming known as Atlas Enterprises. A member of the Forest City High School Class of 1992 and Iowa State University electrical engineering graduate, 49-year-old Chris helped grow the family’s crane service.

Leading the council meeting so soon, Mayor Holland said “We’ve all got to go on. You put your fist in a bucket of cold water and there’s ripples. You pull it back out and eventually, it’s cool and calm again.”

However, the memories of Chris and his positive impacts will be lasting.