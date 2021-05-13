Forest City Motor Night fun will roll into downtown on June 6

Clark Street in downtown Forest City will be filled with fun motor vehicles from 1-5 p.m. on June 6 as part of Forest City Motor Night.

Area residents are encouraged to drive their tractors, vehicles, and motorcycles into town for display. The event is free for spectators and show participants.

It will be a family friendly event announced by Mojo Productions of Britt. There will be crowd giveaways as well as trophies for the people's choice, best car, best bike, and best tractor. For more information or questions, contact the Forest City Chamber of Commerce at 641-585-2092.