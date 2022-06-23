Forest City Motor Night entrants, guests fill downtown despite June 19 heat

Motorists largely from across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota brought decades of cars, trucks, motorcycles, and tractors to Forest City Motor Night on June 19.

Ninety-seven motor vehicles of various eras lined both sides of Clark Street for blocks. Hundreds of people attended the show, despite scorching heat, finding shade under business overhangs on both sides of the street.

“This was the fourth Motor Night hosted in Forest City by the Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Motor Night Committee,” Chamber Executive Director Norma Hertzer said. “This event is designed for Chamber member participation and to benefit members.”

The disc jockey music and announcements were provided by Chamber member, Mojo Productions. Paddler’s Tap, Ay Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, and Scoopy Doos Ice Cream were open during the event. Other Chamber members and vendors included Black Dog BBQ, Woody’s Hot Dogs, and Chris’s Kettle Corn. Scoopy Doos was flooded with people seeking cold treats in 95-degree temperatures.

There was no cost to register vehicles and the event was free for spectators. Spectators were able to view all the vehicles up close and, in most cases, talk to the vehicle owner.

One of those spectators was Merv Anderson of Joice. who said he came to the Forest City event “just to look, because I really like these old ones" while peering inside a blue 1930 Model A Ford belonging to Chad Rockow of Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Kenny Welsh, just recently moved to Forest City, was showing a 1950 Chevy pickup truck while across the street his niece and her husband, Stacey and Craig Peterson, were showing their black 1966 Chevy Impala that Welsh rebuilt and restored before selling it to them.

“I did it for my wife (Darla),” Welsh explained. “She got ALS and never got to drive it. She got to ride in it several times. I bought it in Joliet, Illinois, in 2008. It was totaled and had 62,000 miles after running into something head-on and needed a new frame and body work. It was originally marina blue and a blue interior with a white top.”

Welsh said he enjoys getting his jet black 1950 Chevy truck on the Interstate where it really goes.

“It’s more Trans Am than anything with a Trans Am front and rear end,” Welsh said. “It has a 350 turbo engine, 308 gears, and chrome underneath. It handles about like a Trans Am.”

So, people may be surprised to hear that the former Elkader and Clayton County resident is looking to sell this 1950 Chevy truck he loves, as well as a 1957 Chevy two-door with a viper red top that he restored.

“I’m getting old and tired, so I’m putting everything up for sale,” said Welsh, noting he was enjoying the car, tractor, and motorcycle show and the Forest City community after moving to town about a month ago.

Registered vehicle participants competed for awards and trophies again this year. Winners included: Best Car – Rudy Schiebel, 1962 Chevy Impala; Midwest Ductworks Title Sponsor Choice – Joe Paulson, 1933 Ford Victoria; Fire Department's Choice – Pennie Stone, 1967 Ford Mustang; Best Truck awarded by Craig’s Auto – Mark Newman, 1955 Chevy; Best Tractor awarded by Mojo Productions – Steve Folkerts, 1936 John Deere Model B; Best Motorcycle awarded by Cleaning Solutions – Mike Matern, 1966 Electra Glide sidecar.

Hertzer said it takes a lot of people to contribute to make this event happen in Forest City. In addition to Chamber food establishments and vendors, she thanked Mojo Productions, Midwest Duct Works, the Forest City Fire Department, Craig's Auto Repair Service, Forest City Ford, Lifetime Nut Covers, Cleaning Solutions, Paddler's Tap, Lola’s Plants and Gifts, JR Renovations, the Crystal Lake Fire Department, and the many volunteers.

A second 2022 Forest City Motor Night is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. on September 11, with an alternate date of September 18 in the event of rain.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

