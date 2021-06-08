Forest City Motor Night draws car, truck, tractor, bike, and food enthusiasts

Due to its success in 2020, the Motor Night planning committee decided to host two events in 2021 – June 6 and Sept. 12. The 2021 Motor Night planning committee members are Norma Hertzer, Lacey Heaver who oversees marketing and event planning, Jay and Carrie Steffenson, Linsey Current, Johnny Rodriques, Jared Weingert, and Dawn Arispe.

Forest City Motor Night was established in 2020. Community members Johnny Rodrigues and Linsey Current approached the Forest City Chamber to spearhead this event. Hertzer said that the Chamber agreed, so long as the event be optimized to benefit Chamber members.

In 2020, all Chamber activities were sharply focused on supporting Chamber members through the negative economic impacts effects of COVID-19. So, only Chamber members were allowed to vend at last year’s event. The first year was very successful and featured an estimated 170 vehicles.

About a dozen volunteers manned the Motor Night registration tent. Dark and light charcoal grey Motor Night T-shirts and bandanas marketed for this year’s event were worn by many spectators, volunteers, and registrants.