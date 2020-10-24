Forest City marching band earns 40th-straight top rating

Despite how different this season’s performance might have looked for the Forest City marching band, the result was the same as the 39 previous years.
On Oct. 17, the band was able to earn its 40th consecutive Division I rating – the top rating bands can earn – from the Iowa High School Music Association (IHSMA).
“We knew leading up to this year that we were going to be a part of a big monumental year, because 40 is a really big number,” senior drum major Emalee Warren said. “Just the whole band, to know that we were a part of that, and we have been, some of us, for the past couple years. Even though there were a lot of challenges, we were still able to push through that and achieve.”
The big challenge was taking the right precautions for COVID-19 to keep the band safe. In order to mitigate the risk, Forest City decided to record a performance and send it in to the IHSMA rather than traveling in a large group to perform at a different location.
Although performing for a video poses different challenges, band instructor Cory Schmitt was confident that his group of 103 student-musicians would rise to the occasion.
“We have an incredible leadership team comprised of 30 outstanding students that really help get the job done,” Schmitt said. “They push each other to really high standards this year. I think we were still able to raise the bar.”
The band performed a show called “Retrospect.” The show started with “High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco, followed by “Good Riddance/Time of Your Life” by Green Day and ended with “Thnks fr th Mmrs” by Fallout Boy.
“We called it ‘Retrospect’ and that’s not because the songs were old, but because we knew that this was year number 40 for us,” Schmitt said. “So the song titles and the lyrics of those songs have to do with looking back in time and celebrating.”
The marching band has only had three instructors lead it over the 40 years of excellence. Outside of Schmitt, who has been there for the past seven years, David Rutt and Randy Aitchison were leaders who helped build a legacy of talented musicians.
Only having three band instructors over a long period of time helps with continuity and success.
“To have only had three directors in that time and have such a strong community of support, it’s just been incredible,” Schmitt said. “It’s really fantastic to be a part of that as a director, but it’s more rewarding to watch the students and how excited they’ve been about it.”
The marching band was able to earn a 40th-straight top rating, despite students worrying over the summer about if there would be a season in the first place. When the band got the go-ahead, a weight was lifted off students’ chests.
“I was really excited for the season. It was my first year as leadership, so I was definitely nervous getting into it, but, like, a nervous-excited type of feeling,” senior clarinet section leader Lillian Ruiter said. “I wanted to leave my mark on marching band and my section.”
Ruiter is one of the thousands of students who have made a small impact in the large success of the program.
“Hopefully this program over the last 40 years has afforded everyone the opportunity to have a really amazing experience,” Schmitt said. “From all the community input I’ve ever heard is that marching band is everyone’s favorite memory of high school.”
