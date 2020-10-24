Forest City marching band earns 40th-straight top rating

Despite how different this season’s performance might have looked for the Forest City marching band, the result was the same as the 39 previous years.

On Oct. 17, the band was able to earn its 40th consecutive Division I rating – the top rating bands can earn – from the Iowa High School Music Association (IHSMA).

“We knew leading up to this year that we were going to be a part of a big monumental year, because 40 is a really big number,” senior drum major Emalee Warren said. “Just the whole band, to know that we were a part of that, and we have been, some of us, for the past couple years. Even though there were a lot of challenges, we were still able to push through that and achieve.”

The big challenge was taking the right precautions for COVID-19 to keep the band safe. In order to mitigate the risk, Forest City decided to record a performance and send it in to the IHSMA rather than traveling in a large group to perform at a different location.

Although performing for a video poses different challenges, band instructor Cory Schmitt was confident that his group of 103 student-musicians would rise to the occasion.