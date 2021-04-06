Forest City locks in contractors for electric upgrade projects

The Forest City Council forged ahead with its Phase 1D distribution and south substation electric upgrade projects on April 5.

Council members approved the $287,497 bid of Nebcon Inc., Ft. Calhoun, Nebraska, for the electric distribution improvements.

The project will upgrade electric facilities in nine residential blocks of the city as well as commercial areas on the south side of Forest City near Winnebago Industries, CDI, and the Nerem Industrial Park.

The council also approved the $154,190 plus applicable taxes ($164,983 total) bid of WESCO Distribution, Des Moines, to furnish 15-kilovolt padmount capacitor banks for its south substation.

The 2005 substation project will improve south-side power factors in the area where Winnebago Industries, 3M, and CDI facilities are located. The new capacitors will do this by providing automation to allow electricity to flow properly at all times, which will significantly upgrade the health of the system.

The council passed a resolution establishing a 7 p.m. May 17 public hearing on the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of costs for its electric meter cut over Phase ID project.