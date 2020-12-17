Forest City lights display replaces Santa's reindeer with snowmobiles

Who says Santa needs reindeer?

West of Pilot Knob State Park in Forest City, a popular holiday lights display features many classic snowmobiles in good shape to travel, but probably by ground.

Lifelong Forest City area resident Tim Dakken has loved snowmobiles since he was a child. He said he has been collecting and fixing up snowmobiles for about 35 years now. He said he does not ride them as often as he once did, but he often re-sells snowmobiles that he restores.

He keeps plenty of them for himself, too, and has found an especially good use for them in front of Santa in his sleigh (a classic Ski-Doo Ski-Boos sled) behind a long-winding holiday lights display of snowmobiles.

Besides Ski-Doos, Dakken has Rupp, Polaris, and Yamaha snowmobiles in his unique holiday collection. One of his favorites is a Yamaha Enticer, which he has kept and maintained since he was 24 years old.

Dakken will have worked 32 years as a production designer for Winnebago Industries in April and has lived just outside the city limits for about 25 years. Before that, he moved around a few times, which made it more difficult to keep his favorite snowmobiles, but he did it.