Forest City lights display replaces Santa's reindeer with snowmobiles

Who says Santa needs reindeer?
West of Pilot Knob State Park in Forest City, a popular holiday lights display features many classic snowmobiles in good shape to travel, but probably by ground.
Lifelong Forest City area resident Tim Dakken has loved snowmobiles since he was a child. He said he has been collecting and fixing up snowmobiles for about 35 years now. He said he does not ride them as often as he once did, but he often re-sells snowmobiles that he restores.
He keeps plenty of them for himself, too, and has found an especially good use for them in front of Santa in his sleigh (a classic Ski-Doo Ski-Boos sled) behind a long-winding holiday lights display of snowmobiles.
Besides Ski-Doos, Dakken has Rupp, Polaris, and Yamaha snowmobiles in his unique holiday collection. One of his favorites is a Yamaha Enticer, which he has kept and maintained since he was 24 years old.
Dakken will have worked 32 years as a production designer for Winnebago Industries in April and has lived just outside the city limits for about 25 years. Before that, he moved around a few times, which made it more difficult to keep his favorite snowmobiles, but he did it.
"This is the fourth year I had this display and it has grown a bit," said Dakken. "I still need one more snowmobile to replace a complete set of reindeer in front of Santa's sleigh. It's a hobby, maybe an addiction. My wife (Kim) always loves it when I drag another one home to put in the back of the garage for this display."
The final snowmobile for the display will be arriving soon – a 1970s-era Scorpion Whip – that won't be ready to include in the holiday display until next year.
Dakken estimated this year's display has about 20 strings of lights, which he just finished stringing on Dec. 13. He noted that the snowmobiles are staggered, so people can see them all when they drive by his display.
Plenty of onlookers do drive by because the holiday display is located on a busy Winnebago County blacktop stretching from near Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City. There is a walking, jogging and biking trail alongside the road as well.
"Our family enjoys decorating (with lights) for every holiday," said Dakken, "I do the winter and Christmas decorations, and my wife does a lot of decorating for Halloween. But we enjoy doing it throughout the year."
Their 25-year-old son, Josh, still lives at home but has plans to move to Colorado in the not-too-distant future.
In the meantime, Dakken has no plans to stop collecting, fixing up and restoring classic snowmobiles/sleds that he has loved so much throughout his life. He said he does pretty much any mechanic work that is necessary, including engine replacements, and does the body work on them himself as well.
As for viewing this year's team of snowmobiles pulling Santa's sled just west of Forest City, Dakken recommends that right near dusk is the best time. He added that he wishes the weather would cooperate with at least a dusting of white, fluffy snow to top off the display, which will be up through at least Jan. 1.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!