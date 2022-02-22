Forest City Library to receive $1 for every $2.50 Hy-Vee reusable bag purchase

Every month, Hy-Vee selects a non-profit to benefit from the sale of special reusable, Red “My Heart” Bags. The Forest City Public Library has been selected as the March recipient in the Hy-Vee reusable bag program at the Forest City Hy-Vee store, which is located at 315 Highway 69 North.

The Forest City Public Library will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable bag purchased at the Forest City Hy-Vee. The donations will go to costs of the new public library.

“We are thrilled to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to give back to the local non-profits, like the public library, while reducing single-use plastic in the environment," Forest City Public Library Director Christa Cosgriff said. "We appreciate the community support in this important initiative to make a difference."

In December 2021, Cosgriff announced that city officials were extending the fundraising phase of the new library project into 2022.

