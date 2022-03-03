 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forest City Library to hold March after-school programs, March 20 brunch

The Forest City Public Library is holding after-school programs for children in first through fifth grades from 2:30-4 p.m. on Wednesdays in March.

There will be no program on March 9. The rest of the month's program schedule includes St. Patrick's Day activities on March 16, learning about life under the sea on March 23, and space-themed fun on March 30.

For more information, call the library at 641-585-4542.

Fun fundraising activity

The Forest City Public Library will also hold a benefit brunch for the new library project from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 20 in the Civic Auditorium, 146 West L Street in Forest City. Free will donations will be received with a $10 donation per person recommended.

The brunch will also feature a bingo fundraiser for $1 per card. Prizes will be awarded.

