Forest City Library story time returns June 10 for children age 4 and under

The Forest City Public Library has announced the kickoff of two summer programs, including the return of story time for children up to age 4 beginning at 10:30 a.m. on June 10.

According to the library, story time will continue at the same time each Thursday morning. Stories will be read to children followed by an activity each week. Story time will be outside, weather permitting. Participants are asked to bring a blanket or towel for sitting.

The Forest City Public Library will also have a summer reading program beginning June 7 and continuing to July 9. Registration starts on June 7. The program is for kids age 2 to 15.

Children will receive their reading logs and activities when registered. When children return to the library, they will receive a “grab-n-go” bag with activities and a book. There are four outdoor activities scheduled at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays. The dates are June 15, June 22, June 29, and July 6.

For more information, contact the library at 641-585-4542.

