Forest City Library relocation could begin by early 2021

While the progress of the fundraising efforts will factor into the start of the next construction phase and a public announcement and kickoff event, Smith said the city hopes to have the anticipated kickoff soon. She noted that with the holidays fast-approaching and COVID-19 also an issue, the kickoff could happen in January 2021, possibly as a virtual event.

“We’d like to have a big celebration with people invited to see the renderings of the library to learn what we’re planning and why we are doing this,” said Smith.

Forest City Public Library Director Christa Cosgriff noted that library staff is patiently waiting for the needed funds and some possible grants for the project before unveiling plans for the library relocation that she feels will be very exciting for the community.

In the meantime, she noted keeping the current location in good shape, adding that a large contingent of Forest City Boy Scout Troop 418 replaced landscaping rock outside of the library on Sept. 21.

“We sought them out and they volunteered because they wanted to do it as a community service project,” said Cosgriff. “We treated them to pizza afterward for all of their hard work.”