Forest City Library relocation could begin by early 2021

Relocation efforts for the Forest City Public Library are continuing, mostly behind the scenes in recent months.
When the library does relocate into the former Forest City Foods grocery store building, it won’t be moving far since the new location is next door and directly east of the current 115 East L Street library location.
City Administrator Barb Smith said that the city started discussing the purchase of the former grocery store building about two years ago, and hired the professional fundraising company, Convergent Nonprofit Solutions, based in Atlanta, Georgia, that has been quietly raising the funds needed to support the project.
Convergent touts itself online as the merger of five highly respected national nonprofit consulting firms, comprising dozens of the most experienced and respected nonprofit fundraising and organizational development experts in the country.
“Approximately half of the needed funds have been raised,” said Smith. “We’d like to have 75 to 90 percent raised before starting the remodel of the new location.”
Fairly substantial investment has already been made to relocation site with the building receiving a new roof and the inside being cleared to ready it for the remodeling construction. That work was completed in spring 2020 at an estimated cost of about $100,000, according to Smith.
While the progress of the fundraising efforts will factor into the start of the next construction phase and a public announcement and kickoff event, Smith said the city hopes to have the anticipated kickoff soon. She noted that with the holidays fast-approaching and COVID-19 also an issue, the kickoff could happen in January 2021, possibly as a virtual event.
“We’d like to have a big celebration with people invited to see the renderings of the library to learn what we’re planning and why we are doing this,” said Smith.
Forest City Public Library Director Christa Cosgriff noted that library staff is patiently waiting for the needed funds and some possible grants for the project before unveiling plans for the library relocation that she feels will be very exciting for the community.
In the meantime, she noted keeping the current location in good shape, adding that a large contingent of Forest City Boy Scout Troop 418 replaced landscaping rock outside of the library on Sept. 21.
“We sought them out and they volunteered because they wanted to do it as a community service project,” said Cosgriff. “We treated them to pizza afterward for all of their hard work.”
Troop leader Jeff Haugen estimated that the boys may have installed more than two tons of rock transported from Eastvold Landscaping to the library. Scouts that helped with the project from Forest City Troop 418 were Josh Kawalek, Dominic Bronson, Zach Hill, Jason Betts, Ethaen Dyslin, Gabe Ramirez, Grant Peterson, Keegan Betts, Michael McCloskey, Owen Holkesvik, and Damian Benny.
“We always try to be active and do a lot of community service projects,” said Haugen. “We help the city whenever we can.”
Haugen noted that the last time the landscaping rock was updated at the library in 2010, one of his Eagle Scouts from the Forest City Boy Scout Troop, Dyllon Owen, did the outside landscaping work there. He stated that Owen’s work had held up well, but it was time to do it again. With some uncertainties regarding COVID-19 impacts or other possible delays, Cosgriff expressed gratitude for the needed improvements made to the existing library by the Boy Scouts.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
