Forest City keeps property tax increase to minimum in max levy passage

On March 7, Forest City’s city council approved a maximum tax levy that is welcome news for property owners for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year.

Following a public meeting, council members approved a minimal 0.39 percent increase maximum that would increase the property tax rate less than five cents per $1,000 valuation from the $12.03 existing rate. If the maximum were approved in the city budget, the total tax levy collected from city-imposed levies would rise from about $1.762 million to $1.769 million.

City administrator/clerk Daisy Huffman said the increase is well below 2-percent state guidelines for increase, which were established several years ago. The council also set a 7 p.m. March 21 public hearing regarding its proposed 2023 fiscal year budget. At the hearing, any resident or taxpayer may provide comments on the proposed budget.

The budget proposal plans for a $16.63 per $1,000 valuation tax levy rate on regular property and a $3.00 rate on agricultural land. It includes more than $19.9 million in total revenues and approximately $18.2 million in total expenditures. Budget expense increases from last fiscal year are planned for public works ($1 to $1.4 million) and capital projects ($698,500 to $1 million). Public safety, community and economic development, and general government budgets are all slated for modest decreases in expenditures.

The council approved a $190,800 sanitation truck purchase from Elliott Equipment Company. Street and sanitation department superintendent Andrew Faber said that the city also received a $45,000 trade-in offer for its existing truck, but may be able to get about $50,000 from another municipality.

“Elliott Equipment was the only one to provide an available chassis that was pre-ordered,” Faber said. “They had the insight to pre-order, not necessarily for us. You can’t get chassis right now because of supply-chain issues. I’d like to get it spoken for before someone else snatches it up.”

Faber said that the truck will be assembled and ready before the start of the next budget year in July.

The council approved a lease agreement with Todd Lewis of Lewis Grain and Livestock in Forest City. The lease is for the land application of bio-solids on eight acres in Ellington Township, due to a lack of storage capacity at the existing sewer plant. The lease will run from April 1 through November and the city will pay Lewis $3,058.

“We need some land to spread it on” city water and wastewater supervisor Kevin Reicks said. “It’s been a good setup, could not be better.”

The city is currently planning to rebuild of its existing wastewater facilities, which could be completed as early as 2025.

During staff reports, police chief Tom Montgomery reported that virtual reality/simulation training went well for Forest City police officers on Feb. 25. He said the department is planning to complete a longer, more intense second round of the training later this year, focusing on use-of-force scenarios. Montgomery noted that he attended two days of use-of-force training on Feb. 28 and March 1 in Altoona, calling it “some of the best training I’ve had since I’ve been here.”

Faber said that Boy Scouts Cleanup Day is scheduled for May 7 in Forest City and that a hazardous liquid cleanup day event will be held on May 16 at the city’s street shop.

In other business, the council approved Class C liquor license applications of the Forest City YMCA and Country Thunder. The 2022 Country Thunder Iowa music festival will be held June 10-12 at Heritage Park in Forest City.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

