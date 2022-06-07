Forest City invests in J Street recreation trail, utility, 'gateway' vision

The Forest City City Council is investing $40,600 up front in the community's long-term vision of J Street as a gateway to the downtown, Waldorf University, and the Boman Fine Arts Center.

On June 6, council members approved an engineering agreement with Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. to lay the groundwork for the construction project’s future. It will ultimately guide recreationists, walkers, joggers, bikers and drivers through the heart of the community.

Part of the vision was completed more than a year ago with the first-phase extension of the J Street recreation trail up to the railroad tracks that cross J Street near Farmer’s Cooperative Association and Casey’s. Moving further west to the business district will entail multiple street and infrastructure improvements.

SEH project manager Becky Schwab said the initial phase of preliminary re-evaluation will add value to the continuation of the project. It also will provide information that will be used for the entirety of the project and construction that will proceed over many years.

“We’ve been requested to put together a proposal relative to the J Street project that is part utility related and part walkable corridor to enter the community, making it kind of a gateway to the community and the college,” Schwab said.

Survey data will be collected first, evaluating the terrain, depths and materials of existing utilities and adjacent buildings and structures. Two J Street water mains to be replaced will be a large part of the project. SEH could begin its work in July. When its work is done, the city will have estimates of specific and overall project costs to aid the planning of final design stages.

Upon asking of Mayor Barney Ruiter and City Council members, Schwab said initial-phase analysis can assess downstream storm sewer impacts and the best ways to coordinate future transformation with two other main routes, Secor Avenue and Fourth Street.

“It’s going to take time to do it,” said Ruiter. “You’re not going to get it done in a year or two.”

City Administrator Daisy Huffman said the design stages are already included in the city budget. She said when officials dug into what the assessment will provide for the entirety of the project, they saw it makes sense – after the initial sticker shock.

Following completion of surveying and scanning, SEH will hold a field review with city staff. It will include touring the project, taking notes, pictures, and measurements along with select city staff. Schwab said the site visit is important because it allows the design team to observe conditions and gives city staff an opportunity to provide input.

Schwab said preliminary improvement plans and estimated cost could be provided in as soon as three weeks after the field review.

The preliminary evaluation will include completing the topographic field survey to be used in design, scanning of sections of street with buildings at the right of way line, drafting and base mapping, alignment and profile for street segments, coordination with adjacent property owners and the railroad for crossings, utility planning, and improvement plan with cost estimate.

SEH will also facilitate a project kick-off with city officials. In the long-term, the city’s plan has been to completely redo J Street through town with new paving, curbs and gutters, lighting and all necessary utility infrastructures, including the addition of underground electric. It would also include the extension of the recreational trail along J Street from the Pammel Park and North/East Woods area (where it connects to the Korth Nature Trail and Hynes Spur Trail) all the way west to the Boman Fine Arts Center.

Because of the size of the overall project, the city has been proceeding with it in phases.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

