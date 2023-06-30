Forest City's baseball team kept winning, 3-2, against Bishop Garrigan last Tuesday. A three-run double from senior Kellen Moore in the fifth broke the Indians scoring drought. It was all they needed to pick up their seventh straight win.

Moore also pitched the final inning for Forest City and sealed the teams win over the Golden Bears with three strikeouts. Junior Jack Thompson picked up his sixth win in his seventh start of the season and allowed just five hits on 88 pitches.

Forest City tied Bishop Garrigan for first place in the Top of Iowa West standings, both with a 13-2 conference record.

Forest City 13, Lake Mills 0: The Indians scored twice in the first and poured it on late last Wednesday night for its eighth straight win.

Kellen Moore drove in six runs with three hits, including a double and a home run. He stole two bases too. Hunter Sunkle struck out seven in five scoreless innings on the bump.

Stephen Brandenburg and Chase Gaetzke each recorded a hit for the Bulldogs.

Lake Mills 21, North Iowa 11: The Bulldogs had three batters combine for a dozen RBIs and stole 19 bases in a Top of Iowa Conference win on the road.

Junior Chase Gaetzke was one of the three batters to drive in four runs for Lake Mills, and was able to do so on three singles and also scored three runs himself. Gaetzke also accounted for five stolen bases, which brought him to 19 on the year.

Freshman Stephen Brandenburg and senior Brady Hanson were the other two Bulldogs to drive in four runs and each did so on a double and a single. They each also scored five runs and stole three bases to lead their team to its 11th conference win of the season.