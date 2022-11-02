Forest City Immanuel Lutheran Church Thanksgiving Day meal is Nov. 24

Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City will host its 27th annual community Thanksgiving Day buffet on Nov. 24.

Serving will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 246 South Clark Street. Reservations may be made through the online sign-up button at the church’s website, www.immanuelfamily.com, or by calling the church office at 641-585-3152.

The deadline for reservations, carryout orders, or homebound deliveries is Nov. 17. Meals will be provided for a free-will donation with proceeds given to missions. Anyone is welcome to attend a 10:30 a.m. worship service to be held before the meal.