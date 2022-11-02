 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forest City Immanuel Lutheran Church Thanksgiving Day meal is Nov. 24

  • Updated
Thanksgiving - Cooked turkey FINAL.jpg

Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City will host its 27th annual community Thanksgiving Day buffet on Nov. 24.

Serving will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 246 South Clark Street. Reservations may be made through the online sign-up button at the church’s website, www.immanuelfamily.com, or by calling the church office at 641-585-3152.

The deadline for reservations, carryout orders, or homebound deliveries is Nov. 17. Meals will be provided for a free-will donation with proceeds given to missions. Anyone is welcome to attend a 10:30 a.m. worship service to be held before the meal.

