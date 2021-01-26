Forest City Hy-Vee partners with FAVA for food to Iowa veterans

“We offered a 5 percent discount on the large order, which was about $260 and lowered the cost to less than $5,000,” said Aukes. “People can reach out to us and know we are here to help them with their (local non-profit) efforts like this.”

Ruiter is the wife of Forest City Mayor Barney Ruiter and is known by many as Forest City’s First Lady. She has worked to help homeless veterans at FAVA for the past seven years.

She enjoys overseeing data entry, grant writing, and all aspects of donations for FAVA. Ruiter is one of eight full-time staff members at FAVA, located at 100 North Clark Street.

“We can help veterans in Winnebago County and any of the other counties we serve, who are homeless and come to us seeking assistance,” said Ruiter. “However, they must also meet income guidelines of having income that is less than 50 percent of the medium (household) income.”

Ruiter acknowledged that the largest number of veterans assisted by FAVA are often located in the Sioux City area, which means more mileage and transportation costs to provide assistance to them.