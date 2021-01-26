Forest City Hy-Vee partners with FAVA for food to Iowa veterans

A Forest City food pantry is full for the first time since COVID-19 surfaced almost a year ago, but only until it is provided to homeless veteran’s applying for assistance in 43 Iowa counties.
Barb Ruiter of the Family Alliance for Veterans of America (FAVA) in Forest City is praising management of the Forest City Hy-Vee grocery store for helping her organization increase food and other assistance to homeless military veterans in need.
FAVA was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Hanson Foundation last April, COVID-19 challenges then quickly surfaced, and just recently Hy-Vee partnered with FAVA on its first large purchase with the grant funds.
Ruiter contacted Hy-Vee and worked with store manager Renae Aukes to purchase items needed to support homeless veterans across Iowa, including in Winnebago County.
She coordinated with Hy-Vee to spend nearly $5,000 of the funds on not just groceries, but also toasters and coffee makers that some veterans badly need.
On Jan. 26, a team of Forest City Hy-Vee employees helped Ruiter and other FAVA employees unload just-arrived pallets of food into multiple vehicles for local delivery. The Hy-Vee delivery van was so weighted down that workers checked to see that the tires were well inflated before leaving the loading dock area. It was loaded to full capacity with meats, pastas, canned goods, and much more.
“We offered a 5 percent discount on the large order, which was about $260 and lowered the cost to less than $5,000,” said Aukes. “People can reach out to us and know we are here to help them with their (local non-profit) efforts like this.”
Ruiter is the wife of Forest City Mayor Barney Ruiter and is known by many as Forest City’s First Lady. She has worked to help homeless veterans at FAVA for the past seven years.
She enjoys overseeing data entry, grant writing, and all aspects of donations for FAVA. Ruiter is one of eight full-time staff members at FAVA, located at 100 North Clark Street.
“We can help veterans in Winnebago County and any of the other counties we serve, who are homeless and come to us seeking assistance,” said Ruiter. “However, they must also meet income guidelines of having income that is less than 50 percent of the medium (household) income.”
Ruiter acknowledged that the largest number of veterans assisted by FAVA are often located in the Sioux City area, which means more mileage and transportation costs to provide assistance to them.
Ruiter estimated that annually FAVA assists approximately 120 Iowa veterans, in addition to many of the families. More information is available by calling FAVA at 641-243-4103 and by visiting http://fava.westcare.com or Facebook under @FAVAOrg.
Since 2012, WestCare Iowa has provided services for veterans and their families who are experiencing homelessness and are living within the 43 counties through FAVA. All services are made possible by grant funding from Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Veterans and their families who are experiencing homelessness may access a wide variety of supportive services to promote housing stability and long-term independence. Services available include SSVF and housing grants, case management, assistance in obtaining Veteran’s Administration benefits, and referrals to public benefits and/or temporary financial assistance.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.