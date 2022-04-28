Forest City household hazardous waste collection day is May 16

The City of Forest City will hold its residential hazardous waste collection day from 3-6 p.m. on May 16.

A household hazardous waste mobile collection trailer will be located at the Forest City Street Department, 346 N. Golf Course Road. Forest City residents are invited to bring items for proper disposal such as paint, paint thinner, insecticides, aerosol cans, household and vehicle batteries, week killers, fertilizers, gasoline, kerosene, motor oil, drain or oven cleaners, fluorescent light bulbs and ballasts, antifreeze, and more.

The service is free to residents. It is not for businesses.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

