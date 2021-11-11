Forest City Holiday Hop is Nov. 20 with free downtown wine tasting event

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the local holiday shopping season with a free downtown wine testing event from 2-5 p.m. on Nov. 20.

This Forest City Holiday Hop event will be held on Clark Street with wine tasting from Windy Hill Winery at Lola's Plants and Gifts, Trainwreck Winery at the Paddler's Tap, and Soldier Creek Winery at the Quilted Forest.

Local holiday gift packages may be purchased through the Forest City Chamber online (www.forestcityia.com) or in person at 106 South 4th Street. They may be picked up on Nov. 20.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

