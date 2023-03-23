The Boman Fine Arts Center will host the student performances on Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5. “Radium Girls” is a drama by D.W. Gregory. In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches the latest rage- until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Inspired by a true story, “Radium Girls” traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, who fights for her day in court. Her chief adversary is her former employer, Arthur Roeder, an idealistic man who cannot bring himself to believe that the same element that shrinks tumors could have anything to do with the terrifying rash of illnesses among his employees.