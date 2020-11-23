Forest City grocery store transitioning to spacious library

“This (chicken) table was kept around for setting down tools and other items during the prior work in here,” she said. “This new location is really going to be nice once it is done. We just don’t know about an exact timeline for that right now.”

Cosgriff said that the floor removal will take some extra time and precautions because it contains asbestos. She noted that the city is preparing to deal with that safely and efficiently once most of the funding needed for the work has been raised.

The library director also recalls the building for the new location of the library being the site where Forest City residents picked up bottled water supplies during a city water main break a number of years ago. She is pleased that there will be more space in the new library building compared to the existing 115 East L Street location.

Cosgriff also noted that this is the first year that she can recall that the library’s annual Dec. 1 Open House has been canceled (due to COVID-19).

She said that the library is providing curbside service for persons not wishing to enter the library during the pandemic. Anyone wanting to utilize the curbside service may call the library at 641-585-4542 with title requests and pick-up times. The library is also having a bag sale with books from the sale table costing just $1 per bag.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

