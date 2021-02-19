Forest City Good Samaritan Society holds second vaccination clinic

Good Samaritan Society care center in Forest City had its second COVID-19 vaccination clinic for staff and residents during the week of Feb. 15.

The first round of vaccinations were received at Good Samaritan Society on Jan. 25.

According to the interim administrator at that time, Leslie Smith, a care center staffer dressed up as an angel to welcome the first round of vaccines into the facility. Walgreen’s Pharmacy delivered the vaccines.

Winnebago County Health and Emergency Response do oversee of COVID-19 vaccine administration to long-term care centers, which are coordinated through pharmacies.

“The vaccine is a huge milestone in the fight against COVID-19 and an integral tool to support Good Samaritan Society’s continued work to keep staff and residents safe,” said Holly Brink, Good Samaritan Society – Forest City administrator.

