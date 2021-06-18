Forest City gives Gov. Reynolds tour of Boman Fine Arts Center on June 18

Forest City and Winnebago County officials on June 18 showed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds how well-invested and fruitful state dollars for the Boman Fine Arts Center have been.

Reynolds stopped to tour the center in Forest City as part of her 99-county tour. Waldorf University President Bob Alsop served as tour guide for Reynolds’ visit. The university has extensively used the center that opened in 2018 for a wide range of its fine arts events. So have Forest City schools and community groups.

“This is impressive,” Reynolds said as she stood in front of two catwalks and an auditorium stage that can be moved to form a full orchestra pit. Behind the 625-person capacity auditorium, she was shown a piano room and large preparation spaces for various performance arts. At the back of the auditorium seating, she was shown state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment that made a COVID-19-necessitated change to frequent online streaming of performances possible quickly.

Alsop informed the governor that the Waldorf music department was able to divide space and still have music lessons through the pandemic, made possible because of the ample space of the facilities.