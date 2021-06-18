Forest City gives Gov. Reynolds tour of Boman Fine Arts Center on June 18

Forest City and Winnebago County officials on June 18 showed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds how well-invested and fruitful state dollars for the Boman Fine Arts Center have been.
Reynolds stopped to tour the center in Forest City as part of her 99-county tour. Waldorf University President Bob Alsop served as tour guide for Reynolds’ visit. The university has extensively used the center that opened in 2018 for a wide range of its fine arts events. So have Forest City schools and community groups.
“This is impressive,” Reynolds said as she stood in front of two catwalks and an auditorium stage that can be moved to form a full orchestra pit. Behind the 625-person capacity auditorium, she was shown a piano room and large preparation spaces for various performance arts. At the back of the auditorium seating, she was shown state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment that made a COVID-19-necessitated change to frequent online streaming of performances possible quickly.
Alsop informed the governor that the Waldorf music department was able to divide space and still have music lessons through the pandemic, made possible because of the ample space of the facilities.
“We were able to maintain face-to-face classes and fine arts throughout the past year despite the challenges,” Alsop said. “We also held a traditional Christmas concert here.”
Gov. Reynolds was also shown classroom space and backstage equipment before retreating to upstairs meeting room space overlooking the western edge of the Waldorf campus and Forest City.
The Boman Fine Arts Center was selected as an example of State of Iowa investment in Partnership Driven Community Development Projects. According to Forest City Economic Development Executive Director Beth Bilyeu, funding included nearly $800,000 via an Iowa Economic Development Authority Community Attraction and Tourism Grant and an Iowa Great Places Grant through the Iowa Arts Council.
Gov. Reynolds and Republican State House Representatives Henry Stone (District 7) and Terry Baxter (District 8) shared a short roundtable discussion with area officials.
“Thanks to everyone in this room,” Reynolds said. “It was an incredibly difficult 15 months with COVID, but Iowa is coming out of it really well.”
She cited the balanced state budget with full reserves, noted the importance of recruiting and retaining young people in Iowa, and stressed workforce, housing, and daycare needs as top priorities.
“Hopefully, we have turned a corner and can build on a very good place where we are right now,” Reynolds said.
Winnebago Industries' Director of Corporate Relations Chad Reece commended Reynolds for her leadership through the pandemic.
“Winnebago Industries is going gangbusters, but we do need places to put people,” Bilyeu said. “We have some fabulous companies here that are expanding, but we’ve got to have housing. She noted Forest City’s old Irish Hospital project, for conversion to apartments.
“We were blessed with a catalyst grant on our application this week,” Bilyeu said. “It’s hard to renovate an old, historic building into a place to live. So, thank you for the catalyst grant.”
David Kingland noted the importance of tax credits and tax increment financing in developing good multi-family apartments that “are really the starting point for bringing in workers.” He said that 20-year fixed rate financing isn’t readily available like for a single-family dwelling.
“Small communities could start booming with more community housing,” Bilyeu said, citing local partnerships that have often spurred needed economic development projects in the area.
“This community is blessed with people who work together,” said Reece.
Bilyeu said partnerships were key to the Boman Fine Arts Center and now the future Forest City Public Library relocation effort, which is currently in a public fundraising phase.
“Everyone has skin in the game to make it work,” she said.
But if there is housing and workers come, good and available daycare is also a necessity.
“The biggest problem with a child care center is wages,” Bilyeu said. “It needs to pay more and charge less.”
She noted that the Forest City Family YMCA has become the largest daycare provider in town after attaining non-profit status and entering into an agreement with the school district about two years ago.
“It has been a great partnership with the Y,” Forest City Elementary School Principal Brad Jones said.
Gov. Reynolds cited her March 10 executive order establishing a child care task force to develop a comprehensive strategy to address the child care shortage and barriers to child care in Iowa. As part of this effort, the task force wants to hear directly from parents and child care providers. It has held virtual town meetings in May and June.
“Hopefully, they’ll have some ideas and offer some solutions,” Reynolds said.
Bilyeu noted that Coloff Digital, LLC in Forest City has also been instrumental in documenting the fine arts center and other buildings via video and television.
“Keep up the great work,” Reynolds said. “It is awesome, amazing what you’ve got going on,” Reynolds said.
Winnebago County Supervisor Chair Terry Durby was among several officials seeking more clarification about funds and use of funds counties and cities are receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act. Forest City Mayor Barney Ruiter noted the city’s planning for an estimated $12.5 million update to its 1982 wastewater treatment plant.
Reynolds said it is her understanding funds can be used for water/wastewater facility construction that is not already under way. She noted that the Iowa League of Cities is planning webinars to wade through issues and provide more guidance.
“It was great to see the governor and her representatives here,” Reece of Winnebago said afterward. “It’s great for our community. I think it’s really a refreshing way to be able to communicate, and for them to see, the great things that are going on here.”
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.