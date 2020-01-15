Forest City 51, Eagle Grove 22

The Forest City girls basketball team is 8-4 for the season after a win on the road on Tuesday.

The Indians put the pressure on early as they led 19-5 after the first quarter, then held the Eagles to just five points in the next two frames.

Starters Shae Dillavou and Erin Caylor each scored 13 points for the Indians. Junior Kaylee Miller scored nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Forest City will play Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at home on Friday.

Clear Lake 65, Forest City 58

Sara Faber had another career game for Clear Lake as the Lions jumped out to a sizable first-half lead and staved off Forest City for a 65-58 win Saturday on the road.

The senior scored a game-high 29 points, hitting 10 of 23 shots, including two 3-pointers to help lift the Lions to its ninth win against only one loss.

Junior Darby Dodd also scored in double figures for the Lions (9-1), scoring 12 points, all from beyond the 3-point arc.

Junior Chelsey Holck paced the Lions with eight rebounds.