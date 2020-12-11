Forest City girls basketball rebounds, earns win over North Iowa

For the Forest City girls basketball team, getting back in the win column after a 54-46 loss on Tuesday to North Union was imperative.

But the Indians were headed into Friday night's Top of Iowa West matchup against North Iowa in Forest City without two of their starters due to COVID-19-related quarantines.

You couldn't tell that from the way the Indians played, though.

Forest City had no trouble with North Iowa. The Indians beat the Bison, 53-17, to improve to 5-1 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.

"Definitely coming off last week and North Union, we sort of were a little disappointed with how we performed," senior Kaylee Miller said. "We just made it one of our top priorities to play harder than we did."

The Indians were strong from the opening tip, jumping out to a 13-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The squad carried that momentum through to halftime and led 37-7 at the break.

In the second half, it was much of the same. The Indians outscored the Bison, 16-10, in the second half to earn their third conference win of the year.