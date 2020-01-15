Forest City girls basketball comes back for win over GHV

Forest City 40, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34
After falling behind at halftime, the Forest City girls basketball team’s offense started clicking and its defense was stifling in a 40-34 victory Thursday night at home.
Facing a 23-16 halftime deficit, the Indians whittled away at the Cardinals’ lead in the third quarter and finished off GHV in the fourth for the margin of victory.
Juniors Ellie Caylor and Kaylee Miller paced the Indians with 11 points apiece. Miller was a perfect 5 of 5 from the field, including a 3-pointer. She also had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Junior Jayden Frank led the Cardinals in scoring with 15 points, while junior Morgan Ryerson finished with nine points, all from beyond the 3-point line.
Forest City 51, Eagle Grove 22
The Forest City girls basketball team is 8-4 for the season after a win on the road on Tuesday.
The Indians put the pressure on early as they led 19-5 after the first quarter, then held the Eagles to just five points in the next two frames.
Starters Shae Dillavou and Erin Caylor each scored 13 points for the Indians. Junior Kaylee Miller scored nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Forest City will play Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at home on Friday.
Clear Lake 65, Forest City 58
Sara Faber had another career game for Clear Lake as the Lions jumped out to a sizable first-half lead and staved off Forest City for a 65-58 win Saturday on the road.
The senior scored a game-high 29 points, hitting 10 of 23 shots, including two 3-pointers to help lift the Lions to its ninth win against only one loss.
Junior Darby Dodd also scored in double figures for the Lions (9-1), scoring 12 points, all from beyond the 3-point arc.
Junior Chelsey Holck paced the Lions with eight rebounds.
Junior Kaylee Miller had a big game for the Indians (7-4) with 28 points on 8 of 11 shots, including two 3-pointers. She also hit 10 of 14 free throws and had a team-high six rebounds.
Junior Ellie Caylor finished with 15 points for Forest City, connecting on 5 of 12 shots from the floor, including 3 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line.