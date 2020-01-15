Forest City girls basketball comes back for win over GHV

Forest City 40, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34

After falling behind at halftime, the Forest City girls basketball team’s offense started clicking and its defense was stifling in a 40-34 victory Thursday night at home.

Facing a 23-16 halftime deficit, the Indians whittled away at the Cardinals’ lead in the third quarter and finished off GHV in the fourth for the margin of victory.

Juniors Ellie Caylor and Kaylee Miller paced the Indians with 11 points apiece. Miller was a perfect 5 of 5 from the field, including a 3-pointer. She also had a game-high 12 rebounds.

Junior Jayden Frank led the Cardinals in scoring with 15 points, while junior Morgan Ryerson finished with nine points, all from beyond the 3-point line.

Forest City 51, Eagle Grove 22

The Forest City girls basketball team is 8-4 for the season after a win on the road on Tuesday.

The Indians put the pressure on early as they led 19-5 after the first quarter, then held the Eagles to just five points in the next two frames.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Starters Shae Dillavou and Erin Caylor each scored 13 points for the Indians. Junior Kaylee Miller scored nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds.