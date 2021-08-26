 Skip to main content
Forest City, Garner players help Yard Outlaws win division at state baseball
Forest City, Garner players help Yard Outlaws win division at state baseball

  Updated
Yard Outlaws 13U Baseball team .jpeg

The Yard Outlaws championship roster, front row, from left, Kaden Kral, Andrew Fingalsen, Jacob Greiman, Braylan Bull, and Josh Young. Back row, from left, Dane Hanson, Hunter Harms, Peter Hardee, Gavin Lichtsinn, Hunter Sunkle, and Brighton Kraus. Not Pictured:  Drew Hobart, Head Coach Ken Kraus, and assistant coaches Brent Hanson and Steve Kral.

 Contributed Photo

On July 16-18, The Yard Outlaws 13U youth baseball team was the silver bracket champion at the Iowa USSSA Division II AA State Championships.

The state competition was held at Creekside Ballpark in Coralville.

The Outlaws have three players from Forest City – Hunter Harms, Gavin Lichtsinn, and Hunter Sunkle. Jacob Greiman, Kaden Kral, and Brighton Kraus of Garner are also team members.

Head coach is Ken Kraus of Garner and assistant coaches are Brent Hanson and Steve Kral. The team is affiliated with The Yard, a sports training facility in Mason City.

"It was quite an accomplishment for these young men," Coach Kraus said.

