Forest City, Garner players help Yard Outlaws win division at state baseball

On July 16-18, The Yard Outlaws 13U youth baseball team was the silver bracket champion at the Iowa USSSA Division II AA State Championships.

The state competition was held at Creekside Ballpark in Coralville.

The Outlaws have three players from Forest City – Hunter Harms, Gavin Lichtsinn, and Hunter Sunkle. Jacob Greiman, Kaden Kral, and Brighton Kraus of Garner are also team members.

Head coach is Ken Kraus of Garner and assistant coaches are Brent Hanson and Steve Kral. The team is affiliated with The Yard, a sports training facility in Mason City.

"It was quite an accomplishment for these young men," Coach Kraus said.

