Jewell Doss of Forest City and Jacob Leerar of Garner have been named to the High Honor List for achieving a 4.0 straight "A" grade point average at Minnesota State University in Mankato in the fall 2021 semester.

Alyssa Buffington of Forest City has been named to the Minnesota State University Honor List for earning a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0