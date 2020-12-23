Forest City free Christmas tree pick-up starts Jan. 4

Free Christmas tree pick-up is available for residents who are on Forest City's regular garbage route.

Residents are asked to place their live trees, free of decorations and any plastic, at the curb on their regular garbage pick-up day during the week of Jan. 4-8. There will be a $20 fee for trees picked up after Jan. 8.

Residents are also welcome to deposit trees free of charge at the Forest City Compost site located at 3340 Quail Avenue at any time. Contact City Hall with questions 641-585-3574.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

