Forest City football looks to be 'competitive every Friday'

"We'll see how he develops now that we're back," Moore said. "He had enough snaps last season that he will feel comfortable back there. We're confident he'll do the job for us this year."

While the Indians lose leading running back Kristian Gunderson (130 rushes, 367 yards and a touchdown) to graduation, junior running back Reese Moore is back to bolster the running game. He ran the ball 77 times for 276 yards and four touchdowns last year and will be called upon to do even more this year.

"Kristian was a hard-nosed player and it's hard to replace him," Moore said. "Every year you lose guys and you hope the guys coming back will pick up where they left off. We have some guys we're excited about."

Moore said the Indians will focus on the run this year, and be a more balanced football team. He said making good decisions and good clock management will be key to a good season.

"We'll take advantage of what teams give us," Moore said. "With a shortened season, you have to take a different look at things. We want to be solid in the things we do."

The Indians' head coach said there are a slew of returning starters, with Brock Moore, Resse Moore, Kaden Hagy, Brandon Leber and Devin Alamsya coming back after earning all-district honors.