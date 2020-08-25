Forest City football looks to be 'competitive every Friday'

Compete every Friday night.
That's what Forest City head football coach Chad Moore is looking for from his players when the Indians start the 2020 campaign at Lake Mills on Aug. 28.
Moore believes that after a 2019 season in which the Indians went 2-7 but took strides each week to improve, his players have what it takes to reach that goal of competing every week.
"Our record didn't reflect our improvement last year," Moore said. "We missed out in the spring because of COVID-19, so we might be a little behind in that rate of improvement, but this group of kids has a great attitude, and I'm very pleased with their work ethic."
Moore said there is plenty of work to do on both sides of the ball as the Indians averaged just 11.4 points a game in 2019 and allowed an average of 28.9 points each week.
He hopes his team can make some improvements on offense, and believes he has a group of guys coming back that can make that happen.
With the loss of starting quarterback Riely Helgeson (63 completions/146 attempts; 732 passing yards; 11.6 yards per catch; 5 touchdowns), the Indians will turn to junior Carter Bruckoff, who had a limited number of snaps last season. In 2019, he was 15-of 51 passing, with 243 yards and two TDs.
Moore said that before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted workouts, the junior signal-caller was making "great" progress.
"We'll see how he develops now that we're back," Moore said. "He had enough snaps last season that he will feel comfortable back there. We're confident he'll do the job for us this year."
While the Indians lose leading running back Kristian Gunderson (130 rushes, 367 yards and a touchdown) to graduation, junior running back Reese Moore is back to bolster the running game. He ran the ball 77 times for 276 yards and four touchdowns last year and will be called upon to do even more this year.
"Kristian was a hard-nosed player and it's hard to replace him," Moore said. "Every year you lose guys and you hope the guys coming back will pick up where they left off. We have some guys we're excited about."
Moore said the Indians will focus on the run this year, and be a more balanced football team. He said making good decisions and good clock management will be key to a good season.
"We'll take advantage of what teams give us," Moore said. "With a shortened season, you have to take a different look at things. We want to be solid in the things we do."
The Indians' head coach said there are a slew of returning starters, with Brock Moore, Resse Moore, Kaden Hagy, Brandon Leber and Devin Alamsya coming back after earning all-district honors.
"They all return with experience and form the hub of our leadership core," Moore said.
Moore said he is excited about the seven game schedule and the fact that every team makes the playoffs. The coach said that has never happened before in Iowa football and he is looking forward to see how it works.
"Even if we don't have the record to make the playoffs, we get a chance in the end," Moore said. "We can work on getting better throughout the season and being at our best at the end."
With that, Moore said the 2020 schedule will be a challenge, with defending state champion West Hancock (13-0), Clear Lake (10-1), Iowa Falls-Alden (6-3), and Lake Mills (4-5) making up four of the seven regular-season games.
"All of those teams were in the mix last season," he said. "It will be a battle each week, but I know we will be competitive every Friday.
"There is a lot of athleticism at every position. We're a little bigger than in the past. If we continue to improve each week, I'm excited about our chances."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
