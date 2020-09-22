Forest City football holds on for win over Clear Lake

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City football team improved its record to 2-2 on the season, with an exciting one-point win over Clear Lake on Friday night.

The final score of the Indians' victory over the Lions was 28-27. The win gave Forest City its first win over Clear Lake since 2016, and its first 2-0 record in district play in nearly 10 years.

The Indians jumped out to a 14-0 lead after a quarter of play, but the Lions roared back with 13 second-quarter points and 14 in the third. Clear Lake had a 27-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but couldn't stave off Forest City.

Forest City junior running back Reese Moore contributed four rushing touchdowns, and had 187 yards on 47 carries.

Moore now has 444 yards on the season, and has scored all eight of the team's touchdowns this year. The Indians do not yet have a receiving touchdown, but senior Brandon Leber had three catches for 114 yards.

Forest City junior quarterback Carter Bruckhoff was 8-of-15 passing for 159 yards against the Clear Lake defense.

Junior Andrew Snyder led the Indians on defense with 11 total tackles, as the team finished with 53 on the night.