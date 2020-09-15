 Skip to main content
Forest City football gets offensive in fourth for win
Forest City football gets offensive in fourth for win

The Forest City football team broke a 0-0 tie with 15 points in the fourth quarter, as the Indians took down Roland-Story 15-0 for their first win of the season.

After a safety in the fourth quarter, Forest City took a 2-0 lead. Soon after, junior Reese Moore scored on a 49-yard rushing touchdown, to give his team an 8-0 lead.

With 3:14 remaining in the game, Moore again scored on a long run, this time a 50-yard score. Moore finished with two touchdowns and 158 yards on 21 carries.

Moore and senior Noah Miller tied for the team lead in tackles, with five apiece. Miller and fellow senior Austin Kirschbaum each had an interception.

The Indians will play their third consecutive home game next Friday, when they take on Clear Lake.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556. 

