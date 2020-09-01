Forest City football falls to Lake Mills in opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lake Mills football team kicked off its pursuit of a district title in fine fashion on Friday night. The Bulldogs' offense finished with three touchdowns, while holding Forest City to just six points for the game, as Lake Mills won the season-opener, 20-6.

The Bulldogs went into halftime with a 14-6 lead, and then held the Indians scoreless in the second half.

Bulldogs' junior quarterback Bennett Berger completed two passes for the game, both to junior Kadin Abele. Abele had 113 yards receiving for the game, the longest one a 75-yard touchdown reception.

On the ground, sophomore Brady Hanson had a team-high 17 carries for 74 yards and a score, while Casey Hanson had three carries for 26 yards and touchdown of his own.

Forest City quarterback Carter Bruckhoff completed 14 of 34 passes for 117 yards, and two interceptions. The Indians finished with 89 total rushing yards, 80 of them coming from junior Reese Moore, who had one touchdown on 16 carries.

Indians' senior Brandon Leber hauled in five receptions for 51 yards. Sophomore Kellen Moore also had five receptions, and finished with 43 yards.