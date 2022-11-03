Forest City Firefighters Association's soup supper fundraiser is Nov.. 12

The Forest City Firefighters Association has announced that its 31st annual soup supper will be held at the Forest City Emergency Services Center from 4- 7 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Members of the public are invited to attend with free-will donations to be accepted. The local firefighters, with help of their wives and families, will serve a variety of soups and homemade desserts.

For more than 125 years, your Forest City Volunteer Fire Department has protected lives, homes, and businesses within the community. The people who make up the team are 100% professionally trained volunteers from the community.

It is the department’s primary fundraising event for the year. Anyone who cannot attend and would like to make a donation, can mail it to the Forest City Firefighters Association, 107 Highway 69 South, Forest City, IA 50436.