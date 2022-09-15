Forest City Fire Department teamed with MDA recently to raise thousands

Forest City firefighters ceremoniously filled the boot for the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Sept. 16.

In the past year, Forest City Fire and Rescue was able to raise over $5,700 thanks to the generosity of the Forest City community. This year they are hoping to surpass that total, according to a news release.

Forest City firefighters have collected critical funds in their community since 1954 – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill-the-Boot program of MDA. The Forest City Fire Department continued this long-standing tradition to raise funds that support MDA’s vision to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.

Individuals and local businesses can also support the firefighters by donating online at: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/12674.

To date, the Fill-the-Boot program has raised more than $679 million with involvement from over 300,000 firefighters nationwide. These funds have led in part to over a dozen FDA-approved drugs in as many years for those with neuromuscular disease. Those treatments were created from MDA’s vision to open a new field of medicine and push the boundaries of the medical frontier known as genetic medicine.

“What fire fighters have done for MDA over the past 68 years is unprecedented,” said MDA President and CEO Donald S. Wood. “With the support from firefighters, MDA is doing the impossible in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for people living with neuromuscular disease. We have a mission to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives and we will fulfill this mission together, with our firefighter partners.”

The MDA is the top voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of its families. MDA’s mission is to empower those people live longer, more independent lives.