Forest City Fire Department raises its most funds to date for MDA drive

Members of the Forest City Fire Department recently gathered $5,790 in community donations during the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot campaign.

It helps continue a 67-year tradition of transforming lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

On Sept. 24, Forest City fire fighters Filled the Boot for MDA thanks to the generosity of the Forest City community. This year’s collection marks an all time high in funds raised by Forest City Fire.

“The fire fighters from Forest City have once again gone above and beyond for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” MDA National Manager Jillian Harper said. “We are so grateful for their dedication and for the generosity of those in the Forest City community who have helped to raise critical funds for research and care.

In addition to Fill the Boot drives, fire fighter contributions from year-round local events help support MDA’s efforts to raise awareness and provide professional and public education about neuromuscular diseases.

Funds raised through Forest City’s Fill the Boot drive help MDA save lives and provide equal access for the neuromuscular disability community. According to a news release, contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as educational programs and multi-disciplinary medical teams at the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. They also help send local kids to a transformative experience at MDA Summer Camp, which has continued virtually throughout the pandemic at no cost to families.

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

