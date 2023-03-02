Sixteen Forest City FFA students recently traveled to the Iowa State Capital for a full-day visit. There, they talked with Iowa's State legislators. The annual event is hosted by the State for FFA members from all districts.

The FFA students were given the opportunity to learn more about State government in Iowa and to ask legislators about their questions or concerns in a small group setting. The students who attended included Lexi Schaumberg, Allison Wirtjes, Elle Lewis, Sailor Anderson, Panvad (Penny) Sukitjakamin, Jordan Kelly, Max Aitchison, Hayden Reynolds, Maddie Branstad, Jozy Plath, Lilly Holtan, Wyatt Bertram, Alyza Schimmelfennig, Riley Smith, Trinity Williams, Shayne Pedersen, Chasye Berg, Peyton Klein, and Chase Sorenson.