Forest City FFA students celebrate Ag Week by driving tractors to school

Why was a parade of farm tractors being driven past the front of the Forest City middle and high schools by FCHS students on March 25?

It was National Agriculture Week and, more specifically, the Forest City Future Farmers of America’s Drive Your Tractor to School Day.

After eight students drove tractors to school and paraded them past the schools, tractors were parked and displayed in the school parking lot where participating students posed with the tractors they drove as well as for group photos.

Forest City High School FFA students had voted to hold their event during the National FFA Week Feb. 20-27 before it was postponed and rescheduled due to inclement weather.

On March 25, the weather for driving tractors was sunny and beautiful. Two students even drove their tractors to Casey’s to get breakfast pizza that everyone enjoyed in Ms. Hinrichs’s classroom.

“We did have a Drive Your Tractor to School Day,” said Haley Hinrichs, a first-year vocational agriculture teacher at FCHS who also heads the Forest City FFA chapter. “It was so much fun and the kids really enjoyed it.”