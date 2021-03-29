Forest City FFA students celebrate Ag Week by driving tractors to school

Why was a parade of farm tractors being driven past the front of the Forest City middle and high schools by FCHS students on March 25?
It was National Agriculture Week and, more specifically, the Forest City Future Farmers of America’s Drive Your Tractor to School Day.
After eight students drove tractors to school and paraded them past the schools, tractors were parked and displayed in the school parking lot where participating students posed with the tractors they drove as well as for group photos.
Forest City High School FFA students had voted to hold their event during the National FFA Week Feb. 20-27 before it was postponed and rescheduled due to inclement weather.
On March 25, the weather for driving tractors was sunny and beautiful. Two students even drove their tractors to Casey’s to get breakfast pizza that everyone enjoyed in Ms. Hinrichs’s classroom.
“We did have a Drive Your Tractor to School Day,” said Haley Hinrichs, a first-year vocational agriculture teacher at FCHS who also heads the Forest City FFA chapter. “It was so much fun and the kids really enjoyed it.”
Drive Your Tractor to School Day has become an annual event at Forest City High School, but the event had significantly higher participation numbers this year.
Eight students participated by driving tractors to school. They are sophomore Jadyn Wooge, freshman Grant Wooge, junior Shad Wooge, junior Chiara Thompson, sophomore Justin Brock, sophomore Trayce Swanson, sophomore Allison Klein, and sophomore Trista Olsen. All students enjoyed the festivities and took part in food and photos, whether they drove a tractor to school or not.
The FCHS students lauded the efforts of their new vocational agriculture instructor and FFA leader, Ms. Hinrichs, for her fun and interesting classroom instruction and activities.
“She’s always willing to help students and does more with FFA to help the agriculture programs at Forest City,” said Shad Wooge.
Wooge has completed his Iowa FFA degree and will be recognized at the 93rd Iowa FFA Leadership Conference on April 18-20.
While most were popular John Deere tractors, a large Case IH tractor that was driven to school was also displayed among all the tractors in the school parking lot during the event.