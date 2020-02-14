Forest City FFA: Jefson sisters make FFA part of their everyday life

From Alyssa Jefson:

For me, FFA has not always been an interest of mine. In fact, I didn’t join the organization until I was a sophomore. Freshman year I thought that FFA was all about farming, which I didn’t know much about. At that time, Derek Straube was the Forest City FFA chapter advisor. I remember every morning when I walked past his room he would tell me, “Good morning Jefson,” with a smirk on his face because he was trying to get me to join.

He had just roped my sister, Natalie Jefson, into the organization the year before. She was always telling me something fun they were doing as a chapter, or in the classroom and about Mr. Straube. I finally gave into Straube my sophomore year and I decided to take an Ag class. I enjoyed having Straube as a teacher, just as much as my sister told me I would, so I decided to join FFA right away.

I was having mixed feelings about attending my first FFA meeting, but I went with my sister and I’m glad I did. It was one of the first extracurricular activities that I instantly fell in love with because of the people. The people involved with this particular organization didn’t judge me for any reason, they knew how to have fun, they listened to everyone’s opinions, they included everyone, and they created a bond with me that will last forever.