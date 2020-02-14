Forest City FFA: Jefson sisters make FFA part of their everyday life

From Alyssa Jefson:
For me, FFA has not always been an interest of mine. In fact, I didn’t join the organization until I was a sophomore. Freshman year I thought that FFA was all about farming, which I didn’t know much about. At that time, Derek Straube was the Forest City FFA chapter advisor. I remember every morning when I walked past his room he would tell me, “Good morning Jefson,” with a smirk on his face because he was trying to get me to join.
He had just roped my sister, Natalie Jefson, into the organization the year before. She was always telling me something fun they were doing as a chapter, or in the classroom and about Mr. Straube. I finally gave into Straube my sophomore year and I decided to take an Ag class. I enjoyed having Straube as a teacher, just as much as my sister told me I would, so I decided to join FFA right away.
I was having mixed feelings about attending my first FFA meeting, but I went with my sister and I’m glad I did. It was one of the first extracurricular activities that I instantly fell in love with because of the people. The people involved with this particular organization didn’t judge me for any reason, they knew how to have fun, they listened to everyone’s opinions, they included everyone, and they created a bond with me that will last forever.
I enjoyed FFA my sophomore year so much, one may think that’s why I decided to run for a chapter officer position my junior year, but that’s not true. My sister, Natalie, is the ultimate reason why I decided to run for an officer position. Natalie has always been a smart, outgoing person, but most importantly, she has always been my role model. I’m not ashamed to say I want to follow in Natalie’s footsteps.
My junior year I was chapter historian alongside my sister being vice president. This year, my senior year, I am the chapter president and so far I have enjoyed it.
End of summer 2019, Straube announced his decision to resign in order to be closer to home. I was mostly sad because my favorite teacher and a person that truly made a difference in my life was leaving my senior year. I wanted him to wait until after my senior year, but I knew he needed to move closer to home.
So, this year we started with Larry Vold as our interim advisor until a new one could be hired. At the beginning of the year, our chapter also found a new beginning with a new advisor. It has been absolutely wonderful so far! Ms. Haley Hinrichs has already made a difference in our chapter and I am looking forward to see how she can be the leader we need to increase our numbers and be a strong, active chapter.
Natalie Jefson:
“Agriculture is our wisest pursuit, because it will in the end contribute most to real wealth, good morals, and happiness.” Thomas Jefferson saw the value of agriculture even when our country was in its beginning years. Today, in a time when our population is rapidly growing agricultural education is extremely important.
As a high school student, FFA was extremely important. The skills that I learned in my time as an FFA has been vital to my development as a person. FFA helps educate students on important agricultural topics. Students learn how to calculate chemical equations, grow plants in the greenhouse, and terms for many livestock animals.
Agricultural education classes help students develop career skills that are necessary for being part of the workforce. Environmental conservation is a current issue that students can be educated on through taking agricultural classes. One of my favorite memories of agricultural classes is learning about soil. We were able to look at the components of soil, how it becomes damaged, and how it can be conserved. I am now prepared to purchase a home on good soil because I know what components to look for.
Students learn skills that prepare them for careers right out of high school. They learn how to use equipment that is used in many workplaces. In our high school we had a plasma table, which is used in many manufacturing businesses. Students are able to operate the table and create their own designs.
Not only do students learn about agricultural topics, they also learn important life skills that they will carry with them for the rest of their life. Through my time in FFA I have learned how to be responsible and work as a team. FFA members have a chance to serve on officer teams. This opportunity allows students to learn communication and cooperation.
Contests give students the opportunity to learn valuable skills. I participated in parliamentary procedure. FFA members who participate in this contest are more prepared to serve on boards, committees, and attend business meetings than their peers. Almost every FFA member will tell you that their public speaking skills have increased tremendously because of the organization.
Perhaps the biggest benefit FFA has given me is a sense of belonging and purpose. Agricultural teachers always have big hearts and a passion for students. Through my time as a member, I have found my purpose. Thanks to the FFA advisors in my life, I have grown tremendously as an agriculturist and a person.